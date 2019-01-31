Truck Stolen in Moore County

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information concerning a stolen truck.
Wednesday at approximately 5:00 pm an individual arrived at the Jiffy Mart on Highway 55. The individual, a passenger in a white Dodge extended cab pickup, got out and went into the store, and returned to the vehicle that was parked at the fuel pumps. After waiting a bit, this individual got out of the Dodge, and entered into a 1998 Maroon Toyota Tacoma extended cab, Tag # U7834V, that was left unattended. The two vehicles fled from the scene and went toward Bedford County on State Route 82.
If you have information, or have seen the suspect vehicle, please contact Moore County Captain Shane Taylor or the Criminal Investigation Division- 931-759-7323. Any information shared will be kept anonymous.