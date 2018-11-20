Over the next few days, drivers should expect to see an increased Tennessee Highway Patrol presence across the state.
As millions plan to hit the roads to spend Thanksgiving with family, THP wants to keep you safe.
But across Tennessee, the number of traffic fatalities is down. Beginning Wednesday, THP troopers will be strategically placed on the interstates in hopes of saving lives.
About a week ago, troopers launched Operation Incognito to catch people breaking traffic violations.
In the event that your car breaks down, or you get in an accident on the road, drivers can dial *THP which is *847 to request a trooper.
Troopers out in Full Force
