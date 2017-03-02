Troopers Stop vehicle–Allegedly find Two Pounds of METH inside
According to the arrest warrant, troopers say the man identified as Ruben Rodriguez Herrera age 32 Tusculum Ct. in Nashville appeared to be nervous and that due to a language barrier the Manchester K-9 unit with Officer Dale Roberson was called to the scene and the K-9 alerted to the vehicle.
Troopers Donnie Clark and Jason Boles then searched the vehicle and allegedly located approximately 2 pounds of a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine in two separate plastic bags. The bags were allegedly tied to the springs inside of the rear back panel of the passenger seat concealed from view.
Herrera was charged with 2 counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license. Bond was set at $151,500. He court date will be April 25, 2017.