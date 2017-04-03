Bradley Newton Weir, the former head baseball coach at Coffee County High School will return to the county for his trial on sex charges. Weir’s trial date is set for Oct. 4, 2017, according to records from the Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Weir was arrested over 2 years ago on Feb. 3, 2015 and has been free on $100,000 bond since.
The 46 year-old Weir is accused of having sex with a student.
He was indicted by the Coffee County grand jury on one count of statutory rape by an authority figure, one count of aggravated rape, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
After being arrested Weir made bond.
Weir worked for the Coffee County Raider Academy as a teacher and was head baseball coach at the high school. He was hired as baseball coach in late May of 2014.
He longer lives in the area.
Trial Date set for Former Coffee County Coach
