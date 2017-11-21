Travel News for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during the busy travel holiday. TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon Wednesday through 6am Monday, Nov. 27th.
TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said over a million travelers in Tennessee are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year. He said halting all road work during this busy time will provide maximum roadway capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion.
More Americans will travel this Thanksgiving than the past 12. The travel organization AAA released its annual holiday travel forecast Thursday.
It predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles to celebrate the holiday. That’s a 3 percent increase from last year, and the highest number since 2005.
Travelers can expect to pay more for gasoline than years past, but less for airfare.
AAA expects 89 percent of travelers to get to their destination by driving. Travel experts said the high number of travelers is a good indicator people are earning money and feel comfortable spending it.