The Transportation Coalition of Tennessee held a series of news conferences on Monday to discuss the impact of the IMPROVE Act’s projects on different areas of the state. As part of the series, a press conference was held to detail how specific projects will affect Coffee County residents.
The total impact for Coffee County is $14,207,763 for the combined revenue to cities and counties as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects, totaling $43,358,000 from the IMPROVE Act.
The IMPROVE Act creates a long-term, dedicated funding source to fix outdated transportation infrastructure by making a modest increase to the user fees on its roads and bridges while providing a tax cut to the grocery, business and Hall income taxes.
The increase in the user fees means Tennessee residents won’t shoulder the entire burden alone, as revenue will be captured from visiting tourists and the trucks that move goods through the state. This continues Tennessee’s history as a pay-as-you-go state, meaning the people who use the roads pay for their upkeep.
Transportation Coalition of Tennessee say $14 M to be spent on Roads and Bridges in Tennessee
