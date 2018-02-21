Traffic Violation leads to Woman’s Arrest
Jami Ann Cole, 32, of Sharron Drive, Estill Springs was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia and activities.
According to warrants obtained by Tennessee Highway Patrolman Randy Euler, a vehicle that Cole was riding in was stopped on Westview Avenue in Tullahoma for a traffic violation. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he smelled the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. According to the warrant, Cole admitted that she had an illegal substance in the vehicle.
After Trooper Euler searched the vehicle he allegedly found a black container that had green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, as well as, a white crystal-like substance which was believed to be methamphetamines. He also found a glass pipe with residue that she had in her clothing. The trooper alleged that inside the container was another container that had a glass pipe, numerous plastic bags and a set of digital scales.
Cole was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $16,000 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 15.