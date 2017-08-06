On Thursday night (August 3rd 2017) Joshua Coty Gilley was stopped for a traffic violation on Lumley Stand Road. A check of his driving privilege revealed the subject was revoked / suspended 5th offense. While speaking with Gilley age 37, whose address is listed as homeless.
Coffee County Deputy Blake Simmons noted a smell of marijuana coming from the car, the deputy inquired if Gilley had anything in the vehicle and the man allegedly told Simmons that he had a small amount of marijuana in the car. The arrest warrant indicates the Gilley gave consent to search and approximately 1 gram of marijuana was allegedly found in a small bag along with 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, in Gilley’s boot. The warrant goes onto state that also in his boot was 6 and a half Xanax bars, one 8mg Hydromorphone and one green unidentified pill. The man also allegedly had in his vehicle, baggies, digital scales and a spoon.
Gilley was charged with driving on revoked/suspended 5th offense, simple possession /casual exchange, manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance, schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $14,500 and he will appear in Coffee County Court on September 11, 2017.
Man facing Several Charges after he was stopped for Traffic Violation
