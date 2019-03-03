Traffic Stops Ends with Drug Bust and Recovery of Reported Stolen Car
TN. Investigation did reveal that the vehicle which was the subject of the stop had been reported stolen from the Huntland area the previous day. Sgt. Stines and Investigator Kalyn Machuta made contact with the suspect involved in what was believed to be a vehicle theft. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.
Demetrius C. Price of Winchester, TN. was placed under arrest and transported to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked on charges of Unauthorized use of an Automobile, Possession of Schedule II drug (methamphetamine) with intent for resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Price has a court date set for Monday April 22nd, 2019 in Franklin County General Sessions Court and is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.