Traffic Stop turns into Major Meth Bust

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol led to the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine and more.
Highway patrolmen took two subjects into custody late Sunday morning after they found a little over 2 pounds of meth. The value of the drug can range from $9,500-$16,000 per pound. Also found was an undisclosed amount of cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a prescription drug.
Two unnamed subjects were booked in at the Coffee County Jail.
One of the subject’s bond was set at $134,000 and the other was $132,500. They are set to appear in Coffee County General Session’s Court on March 28, 2017.
