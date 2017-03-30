A 17-year-old Tullahoma resident and a Smithville woman are in trouble for possession after they were stopped by Tullahoma Police on Wednesday (March 29).
Arayna Lynn Arrocha, 26, of Smithville was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoke/suspended license, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and light law.
A 17-year-old, who was a passenger in her vehicle, was charged with unlawful possession of weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/sell of a controlled substance.
According to a Tullahoma Police report by Officer Michael Wilder, a vehicle operated by Arrocha was stopped on East Carroll Street for a light law violation. When the officer approached the vehicle he detected the odor of marijuana.
He then got both Arrocha and the juvenile out of the vehicle and searched the vehicle. He allegedly found a backpack with a loaded handgun and individual bags of marijuana and a set of digital. After the officer placed the juvenile in his patrol car the juvenile allegedly threw a bag of marijuana in the floor of the car.
The juvenile was transported to a juvenile detention center in Rutherford County and is to appear in Coffee County Juvenile Court on April 13.
Traffic Stop leads to Trouble for Woman and Juvenile
A 17-year-old Tullahoma resident and a Smithville woman are in trouble for possession after they were stopped by Tullahoma Police on Wednesday (March 29).