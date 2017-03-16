Traffic Stop leads to Serious Charges against Manchester Woman
Teresa Lynn Jacobs, 37, of Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, contraband in a penal institution and driving while in possession of methamphetamines.
According to the arrest warrant, Manchester Police Officer Daryn Gadeken stopped the woman on Highway 53 for a traffic violation. She was allegedly found to be in possession of two glass pipes with residue in them and four butane torches commonly used to heat a meth pipe. She also was allegedly found to be in possession of 1.48 ounces of meth.
The officer transported her to jail where correction officers allegedly observed Jacobs pull a plastic bag containing white crystal like substance from her person and put it in her mouth.
Her bond was set at $211,000 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 21.