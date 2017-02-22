Traffic Stop leads to Multiple Charges
The arrest warrant states that Tommy Lee Harmon III age 24 of Bryan Blvd Manchester gave consent to search the vehicle. In a brown bag, allegedly digital scales, baggies and a plastic baggie that contained a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 1gram was found. Also Harmon allegedly admitted that the items belonged to him.
Harmon was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $52,500 and his court date is March 27, 2017.