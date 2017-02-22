«

»

Traffic Stop leads to Multiple Charges

Tommy Lee Harmon III… Photo provided by the CCSD.

Earlier this week Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill stopped a vehicle on East Lincoln St. in Tullahoma. Sherrill says he had prior knowledge the driver was not to be operating a motor vehicle. A check of the subject’s driver’s license showed that it was suspended for failure to satisfy citations.
The arrest warrant states that Tommy Lee Harmon III age 24 of Bryan Blvd Manchester gave consent to search the vehicle. In a brown bag, allegedly digital scales, baggies and a plastic baggie that contained a white crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 1gram was found. Also Harmon allegedly admitted that the items belonged to him.
Harmon was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $52,500 and his court date is March 27, 2017.