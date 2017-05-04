«

Traffic Stop leads to Multiple Charges against Tullahoma Man

Jerry Glenn Norrid… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Wednesday, Jerry Glenn Norrid age 48 of Oakwood Road Tullahoma was stopped for a traffic violation by Tennessee Highway Patrolman Jason Boles at the Highway 41 and Expressway Drive intersection in Manchester.
Upon making contact with the subject the trooper recognized Norrid from a prior arrest as being a habitual motor offender. A check of his driving privilege revealed he was revoked 3rd offense and was a habitual motor offender. According to arrest warrant, upon arrest in plain view in Norrid’s vehicle was allegedly a bag containing white crystal methamphetamine, weighing approximately 28 grams. Also allegedly found was a pill bottle containing 17 yellow pills and 1 white pill identified as hydrocodone.
Norrid was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license 3rd offense, habitual motor offender, manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance, schedule II drug violation and driving while in possession of meth. His bond was set at $89,500 and a court date of June 27, 2017 was also set.