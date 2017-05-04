Traffic Stop leads to Multiple Charges against Tullahoma Man
Upon making contact with the subject the trooper recognized Norrid from a prior arrest as being a habitual motor offender. A check of his driving privilege revealed he was revoked 3rd offense and was a habitual motor offender. According to arrest warrant, upon arrest in plain view in Norrid’s vehicle was allegedly a bag containing white crystal methamphetamine, weighing approximately 28 grams. Also allegedly found was a pill bottle containing 17 yellow pills and 1 white pill identified as hydrocodone.
Norrid was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license 3rd offense, habitual motor offender, manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance, schedule II drug violation and driving while in possession of meth. His bond was set at $89,500 and a court date of June 27, 2017 was also set.