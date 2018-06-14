Traffic Stop leads to Drug Bust in Franklin County
John Gerard Maybury
On Wednesday June 6th, 2018 at approximately 5:00pm Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel initiated a traffic stop on Highway 64 in the eastbound lane. A report filed by Deputy Jason Brockman stated that the traffic stop led to an investigation that resulted in law enforcement seizing 58 pills believed to be MDMA (Ecstasy) with a street value of approximately $900 as well as a pill and a half of what is believed to be Dextroamphetamine (amphetamine).
Alaina Vasiliki
John Gerard Maybury of Auckland, NZ and Alaina Vasiliki of Salt Lake City, Utah were both transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on charges of schedule I and II narcotics. Vasiliki was held on a $3,000 bond and Maybury was held on a $10,000 bond both have court dates set for July 5th, 2018 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.