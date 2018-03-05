Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Sewanee Man

On Friday February 23rd at approximately 3:09am Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel initiated a traffic stop in the Jump Off area of Franklin County. The traffic stop led to a foot pursuit of the driver later identified as Todd D. Weaver 3375 Jump Off Road, Sewanee, TN. Once in custody, a search of the suspect’s vehicle and person yielded 128 grams of a substance believed to be marijuana along with digital scales, in addition authorities also recovered approximately 20.3 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and $5,420 in U.S. currency. Weaver was transported to the Franklin County Jail and booked on several criminal charges with federal charges anticipated and has a court date set in Franklin County General Sessions Court for Thursday April 19th at 8:00am. Weaver is currently still in custody and is being held under a $150,000 bond.