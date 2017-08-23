Traffic Stop Leads to Alabama Man’s Arrest for Cocaine
According to a report by Tullahoma Police Officer Rocky Ruehling, David Campuzano, 21, of Athens, Alabama was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a report by the officer, Campuzano turned from North Jackson Street to Wilson Avenue without an arrow present.
When the officer checked the driver’s licenses he learned that they were suspended and an active warrant from Franklin County, Tennessee. Officer Ruehling then transported Campuzano to the Coffee/Franklin County line to meet a Franklin County deputy.
After getting the man out of his patrol car, the officer spotted a bag of cocaine in the bag seat where Campuzano had been sitting. The man admitted that it was cocaine. He was then transported to the Coffee County Jail where he was charged with possession of schedule II, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to yield and proof of insurance as he had no insurance. His bond was set at $5,500 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court Sept. 28.