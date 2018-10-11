The new traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 41-A, Publix and William Northern Boulevard in Tullahoma will go into service at 9 a.m. Monday, October 15.
“Motorists are urged to be cautious at the intersection of 41-A and William Northern Boulevard in front of the new Publix where a new traffic signal is being turned on Monday, October 15,” said Tullahoma Police Chief Paul Blackwell.
The light is designed to alleviate traffic congestion at this intersection as the new Publix opens. The scheduled Publix opening date is October 31, according to Store Manager, Tim Hastings.
This is a temporary light, and a permanent light with cross walk and striping will be installed later in 2018.
Traffic Signal at Publix and 41-A Lights Up October 15
