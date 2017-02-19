The Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga district announced this week that they were the only district out of eight to report less traffic fatalities in 2016 than in 2015.
Lt. John Harmon says that in the twelve county district (that includes Coffee County) there were sixteen less traffic fatalities. Coffee County went down from fourteen to twelve. In nearby counties, Franklin County went down from nine to six and Grundy County went up from zero to two.
Harmon added the THP success is due in part to the “Drive to Zero” campaign. Each trooper’s goal is to have zero fatalities during their shift.
Troopers make arrests of drivers driving under the influence and write citations for seatbelt violations to help save lives. According to statistics, troopers in Coffee County arrested 79 drivers for DUI and wrote 1,027 seatbelt violations.
Other statistics show that there were 126 injury crashes in Coffee County, 190 property damage accidents where no one was injured and the THP assisted 727 stranded motorists.
Lt. Harmon said he would like to thank all sheriff’s deputies and city police officers for their outstanding work helping to keep Tennessee roadways safe.
He went onto say thank you to troopers that work in Coffee County; Lt. Tim Spicer, Sgt. Patrick Turner, Troopers Randall Williams, Lazaro Serna, Joseph Jones, Randy Euler, Timothy Johnson along with Interdiction Patrolmen Donnie Clark and Jason Boles.
Traffic Fatalities Down in Coffee County
