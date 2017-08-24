Coffee County experienced a 2.5 percent growth in tourism in 2016 compared to the previous year.
The numbers from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development indicate visitors spent $90.4 million in Coffee County, an increase of 2.5 percent from the previous year, generating $5.51 million in state tax revenues and $2.43 million in local tax revenue, an increase in both.
A total of 790 Coffee County residents are employed in tourism-related fields.
Tennessee tourism’s direct domestic and international travel expenditures reached an all-time record high of $19.3 billion in 2016, up 4.7 percent over the previous year.
Tourism Numbers Up in Coffee County
