«

»

Top Baby Names of 2016

Credit: anitapeppers/morguefile.com

Emma and William are the most popular names chosen by new Tennessee parents for their babies born in 2016. Names chosen for babies are recorded and tallied by the dedicated team in the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records, which registers some 240,000 new records of births, deaths, marriages and divorces every year.
William has remained the top name chosen for baby boys born in Tennessee for a decade, coming in as the most popular choice for ten straight years. Emma has been the most popular name for Tennessee baby girls since 2011. There are ties for the top choices in three slots on the list of boys’ names this year.
The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2016* are as follows:

Rank Girls
1 Emma
2 Olivia
3 Ava
4 Harper
5 Isabella
6 Amelia
7 Elizabeth
8 Ella
9 Charlotte
10 Abigail

Rank Boys
1 William
2 Elijah, James (tie)
3 Mason
4 Noah
5 Jackson, Liam (tie)
6 John, Michael (tie)
7 Benjamin
8 Aiden
9 Jacob
10 Carter