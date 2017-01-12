Top Baby Names of 2016

William has remained the top name chosen for baby boys born in Tennessee for a decade, coming in as the most popular choice for ten straight years. Emma has been the most popular name for Tennessee baby girls since 2011. There are ties for the top choices in three slots on the list of boys’ names this year.
The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2016* are as follows:
Rank Girls
1 Emma
2 Olivia
3 Ava
4 Harper
5 Isabella
6 Amelia
7 Elizabeth
8 Ella
9 Charlotte
10 Abigail
Rank Boys
1 William
2 Elijah, James (tie)
3 Mason
4 Noah
5 Jackson, Liam (tie)
6 John, Michael (tie)
7 Benjamin
8 Aiden
9 Jacob
10 Carter