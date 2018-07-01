On June 25, 2018 a theft report was filed with the Winchester Police Department. Between the dates of June 15, 2018 and June 25, 2018, an estimated $5,500 in tools were stolen from an address on Industrial Drive. The tools had “J.L” or “James Lymn” wrote in permanent marker on the tools. The tools stolen were Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee cordless power tools.
If anyone has any information about who may have taken the tools or has seen any of the tools in question, please contact Detective Ryan Fuller with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840.
Tools Stolen in Franklin County
