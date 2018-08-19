The Tennessee Department of Education released the state’s 2018 TNReady school-level results Thursday, along with school and district student growth data.
The TNReady scores show that nearly 700 schools – more than 40 percent of schools in Tennessee – saw improvement across the majority of their grades and subjects in 2018, and 210 of those schools saw improvement across all grades and subjects. Additionally, 88 school districts – about 60 percent – met or exceeded student growth expectations. There were 11 school districts that demonstrated the top level of growth in all tested subjects.
The administration of the TNReady test in spring 2018 had many issues, including website outages and a possible cyber-attack.
The department announced in June that issues with the state’s TNReady testing that plagued schools this spring were not the result of a malicious attack. Instead, the department said the issues were the fault of the testing vendor, Questar.
TNReady School-level Results Released
