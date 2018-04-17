The Tennessee Department of Education said that students taking the TNReady test experienced issues on Monday and again Tuesday.
According to a tweet from the TN Department of Education, there may have been a “deliberate attack” on Questar’s data center. Questar is the company that administers the testing system.
They added that the system is being reset, and they have shared additional information with directors of schools.
Candice McQueen, education commissioner, said, “to our knowledge, no student data has been compromised.”
Coffee County schools had a delay Tuesday morning, so testing schedules have been modified.
There were no problems for Manchester City School system students as they are testing with paper and pencil.
TNReady NOT So Ready
