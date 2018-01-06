Titans Rally to Beat Chiefs 22-21 in Playoffs

by Jim Wyatt – TitansOnline.com
OK, it was no Music City Miracle.
But it was a heck of an ending on Saturday for the Tennessee Titans, who rallied for an improbable 22-21 victory here against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round.
The Titans scored 19 straight points to end it, shocking fans at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was the franchise’s first playoff win since the 2003 season.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-31 passes for 205 yards in the contest, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Running back Derrick Henry ran for 156 yards on 23 carries, and a big fourth quarter touchdown.
The Titans trailed 21-3 at halftime before rallying.
The Tians cut the lead to 21-10 midway through the third quarter on a bizarre play – a six-yard touchdown pass from Mariota, to Mariota. It came on third-and-goal, when Mariota, rolling to his left, threw a ball that was batted back in his direction by Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis. Mariota caught the pass, and then dove into the end zone for a touchdown.
After Titans return man Adoree’ Jackson muffed a punt, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 48-yard field goal, and the game remained 21-10 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
The Titans trimmed the lead to 21-16 on a 35-yard touchdown run by Henry, who took a handoff from Mariota and busted up the middle and raced into the end zone with 14:08 left. The ensuing two-point try failed, however.
The Titans then took 22-21 the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to receiver Eric Decker with 6:06 left.
The Titans will face either the Patriots or the Steelers next week.
The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by running back Kareem Hunt with 7:37 left in the first quarter. It capped a six-play, 81-yard drive that was highlighted by a 45-yard completion from quarterback Alex Smith to receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Chiefs extended their lead to 14-0 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Travis Kelce.
The Titans put together a nice drive midway through the second quarter, but it ended when Mariota was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters at the nine-yard line.
The Titans cut the lead to 14-3 with 1:55 left in the first half on a 49-yard field goal by kicker Ryan Succop, which capped an eight-play, 48-yard drive that featured first down grabs by tight end Delanie Walker and receiver Corey Davis.
But the Chiefs extended the lead to 21-3 just before halftime on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Smith to receiver Demarcus Robinson, who eluded Titans safety Kevin Byardto scoot into the end zone with just three seconds left before halftime.
