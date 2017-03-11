The time to spring forward is near. On Sunday, March 12, Daylight Saving Time for 2017 will begin at precisely 2 a.m. that morning.
Standard Time will return at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2017.
We will lose an hour of sleep when 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. on March 12, and while some people love gaining the extra hour of afternoon daylight, most don’t enjoy losing the extra sleep.
Changing the clocks is always a good time to sync changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Fire safety officials recommend changing those batteries at least once a year and replacing the detectors every 10 years, even if they’re hard-wired.
Time to Spring Forward
