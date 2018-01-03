The Motlow State Community College Emergency Medical Service (EMS) program is looking for a few good women and men who want to become paramedics and emergency medical technicians. The College is currently accepting applications for the 2018-19 paramedic class; deadline for application to the program is March 1, 2018.
“We are excited to begin the process for the next class,” said Drew Hooker, EMS director at Motlow. “We have successfully graduated the past three classes with the highest pass rates in the state. Our instructors are dedicated to producing the best quality paramedics possible to serve the citizens in our community.
“It is amazing how far the Motlow EMS program has come,” Hooker added, “obtaining state and national recognition as we continue to grow each day. I am proud of my staff and the successes we have shared. It is great to see all the hard work that each staff member has put in to improve the program and enrich student’s lives.”
The future is very bright for employment of EMS personnel. By the year 2026, employment of EMS personnel is expected to grow by 15 percent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. These opportunities include, among others, ambulance paramedic, firefighter paramedic, flight paramedic and emergency medical technician.
“Motlow’s paramedic classes have enjoyed a 100 percent and an 88 percent licensure pass rate in the past two years, respectively,” said Justus Smith, paramedic coordinator at Motlow. “Our program is unique, dynamic, and student focused. We are looking to accept highly motivated, energetic students who want to become the future of EMS.”
For more information about Motlow’s EMS Education program, contact Drew Hooker at 931-438-0028 or dhooker@mscc.edu or go to mscc.edu/nursing/ems.
Time to Sign-Up for EMS Classes at Motlow
