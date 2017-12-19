More than two billion packages are headed out this holiday season, destined for the doorsteps of friends and family around the world.
If you still have some gifts to order, your best (and cheapest) bet is to take care of business right now.
Wednesday is the deadline for FedEx Two-Day delivery, UPS Second-Day Air and USPS Priority Mail.
Thursday is the final day to ship via FedEx overnight and UPS Next Day Air.
And if you really want to gamble, USPS says it will get your shipment to its destination by Christmas as long as you ship by Friday.
Of course, you’ll want to double-check shipping times before you order to ensure your gift will make it on time.
Time to Send Those Last Minute Packages
