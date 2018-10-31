Get ready for an extra hour of sleep, this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.
On Sunday, November, 4th at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at precisely 2 a.m.
Standard Time will stick around until 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
The annual change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.
Changing the clocks is always a good time to sync changing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Time to Fall Back
Get ready for an extra hour of sleep, this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.