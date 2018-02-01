Thursday Morning Bomb Threat at Coffee County Justice Center
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene around 9:30 Thursday morning. Sheriff Department employees and a search dog quickly began to look through the building. An all clear was given by Sheriff Steve Graves at 10:30am.
Due to a bomb threat that was called into Bedford County on Wednesday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was prepared for any possibility of a threat being called in and arrived quickly on the scene after the threat was made.
The Justice Center was closed while the search was conducted but reopened after the all clear was announced.