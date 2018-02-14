Thursday at noon we will learn who will be official candidates for the county elections.
Numerous offices are up for grabs in August, starting with the primary on May 1. This includes all 21 County Commission seats, as well as County Mayor, Sheriff, Register of Deeds, Road Superintendent, County Clerk, Trustee, Circuit Court Clerk and others.
Deadline for voter registration for the May 1 primary is April 2. Early voting will take place April 11-April 26, 2018.
Manchester and Tullahoma municipal elections and the county general along with state primaries will be held on Aug. 2.
Thursday is the Day
