Thursday is Election Day

Manchester’s City election features three aldermen seats and three city school board seats up for grabs.
For Alderman: Tammie K Fuller, Terence B Hillsman, Marilyn Howard, Mark Messick, Bill Nickels, Donny Parsley and James Threet. (vote for up to 3)
Manchester City School Board: Lisa Lovelady Gregory, C. Travis Hillis, James “Jim “Lemmons and Prater Powell. (vote for up to 3)
City of Tullahoma Alderman: Jimmy Blanks, Ray Knowis and Stephen Landers. (vote for up to 2)
Tullahoma City School Board: Steve Lynn and Amy Johnson (vote for up to 2)
In county elections: Mayor: (R) Gary Cordell, (D) David Pennington and (I) Tim Brown
Sheriff: (D) Stephen Graves, (R) Chad Partin
County Clerk: (D) Teresa Henegar McFadden, (R) Jenna Amacher
Register of Deeds: (D) Teresa Wright and (R) Donna Toney
County Trustee: (R) John Marchesoni, (D) Robin Dunn
Road Superintendent: (D) Ronnie Dale Watts and (R) Benton Bartlett
Coffee County School Board: The only contested race is Pat Barton versus Steve Jernigan for Seat 4.
Coffee County commissioners:
D1: (D) Nilesh Patel, (R) Helen Debellis
D2: (D) Dan Fleenor, (R) Steven Jones and (I) Jimmy Hollandsworth
D3: (D) Paul Thornton, (R) Todd Crockett
D4: (D) Lee Ellard, (R) Joey Hobbs
D5: (R) Bill Judkins and (I) Bobby Bryan
D6: (D) Pat Carr, (R) Dennis Hunt
D7: (R) Paul Gish and (I) Margaret Cunningham
D8: (R) Emily Powers Howes
D9: (I) David Orrick
D10: (D) Harley Meyers, (R) Scarlett Taylor
D11: (D) Barry E. West, (R) Jim Fielding
D12: (R) Ashley Kraft and (I) Timothy Morris
D13: Michael Lex Ray (I)
D14: (D) Missy Davis Deford
D15: (D) Clifton T. Campbell, (R) Dwight A. Miller
D16: (R) Tim Stubblefield and (I) Marian Galbraith
D17: (D) Jimmy Bradford, (R) Tildon J. Stubblefield
D18: (D) David E. Clark, (R) Barbara S. Buckner
D19: (D) Jackie A. Duncan
D20: (D) Rosemary Crabtree
D21: (D) Gwen Carr, (R) Charles Lynn Sebourn
Poles will open for the state primary, county general and city elections in Coffee County at 8am and close at 7pm. Live election coverage starts at 7pm on Thunder Radio.
Thursday is Election Day
Manchester’s City election features three aldermen seats and three city school board seats up for grabs.