Thunder Radio Offering Free Candidate Interviews–Plus Other Political News

We have a special announcement for political candidates; Thunder Radio is offering free 10-minute pre-recorded interviews to all candidates that are running in the August 2, 2018 general election. The candidate would ideally have their interview completed in the month of June.
Please contact a Thunder Radio Representative to schedule your interview:
Billy Levengood- billylevengood@gmail.com
Lucky Knott- luckyknott@gmail.com
Tiffany Clutter- wmsr@thunder1320.com
The county general election and state primary will be held August 2, 2018.
The county election will be held for: mayor, all 21 commissioners, trustee, sheriff, county clerk, circuit court clerk, register of deeds, road superintendent, road commissioners and constables.
City elections in Manchester and Tullahoma will also be held on August 2.
Early voting starts July 13 and runs through July 28.
The next Manchester Times/Thunder Radio political forum will be held on July 12 at “The Church at 117”, 117 E. Fort Street in downtown Manchester.