The #ThumbsDownTN campaign is taking place this month, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are hoping to decrease traffic fatalities statewide. This week, they are conducting their third Distracted Driving Enforcement Bus Tour. Troopers are located inside large tan buses marked with the THP logo. From inside those buses, troopers will be able to see inside cars to check whether drivers are texting behind the wheel. They then radio other troopers in unmarked cars who make a traffic stop and issue a ticket.
Other law enforcement agencies are also spreading the word about distracted driving on social media.
#ThumbsDownTN Campaign has Begun
The #ThumbsDownTN campaign is taking place this month, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.