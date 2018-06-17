A Manchester man is facing up to 24 years in prison after he was found guilty of 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery.
Lynn Frank Bristol, 61, of Manchester, was indicted June 2015 for aggravated sexual battery and the rape of a child.
The victim in this case testified against Bristol.
The man is set to be sentenced on August 15.
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott prosecuted the case and Attorney Thomas Parkerson from Murfreesboro represented Bristol.
Three Years Later Man Convicted of Aggravated Sexual Battery
