The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) wishes to respond to the recent report through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on “Trends in State Suicide Rates – United States, 1999-2016 and Circumstances Contributing to Suicide”
In any given day, three people in Tennessee die by suicide. In 2016, the number of suicides increased in young people (ages 10-18) in Tennessee, with one person in this age group lost to suicide every week. We lose one person between the ages of 10-24 every four days, and every day we lose at least one person over the age of 45, with adults in midlife and older adults remaining at higher risk. While suicide rates in Tennessee went up only slightly in 2016 from 2015, the new figures are the highest recorded in Tennessee in more than 35 years of record-keeping. However, with all of this information, TSPN wishes to praise efforts happening in Tennessee toward suicide prevention.
Suicide is a complex concern that is determined by multiple factors, including mental illness and prior suicide attempts, access to lethal means, poor coping and problem-solving skills, as well as social and economic problems.
If you need help, please call the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255).
Three people in Tennessee Die by Suicide Everyday
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) wishes to respond to the recent report through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on “Trends in State Suicide Rates – United States, 1999-2016 and Circumstances Contributing to Suicide”