Three People from Out of State Allegedly Stole Mail from Residents of Manchester
Ashley Marie Sarcaleiti… Photos provided by the CCSD.
On Saturday (May 19, 2018) Manchester Police officers received a call about suspicious subjects walking in the area of North Ridge Drive. Upon contact with the three individuals at the Circle K on Interstate Drive, Officer Dale Robertson discovered that Ashley Marie Sarcaleiti of Texas, Michelle Ann St Martin age 43 of Denver CO and Ero Louis Medina age 40 of Denver, CO were traveling from Florida to Colorado.
Michelle Ann St Martin
A probable cause search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a white purse with mail from at-least 19 different addresses from the Manchester area.
All three were charged with theft of property and their bonds were set at $10,000 each. Court dates are set; Sarcaleiti May 29, 2018, St Martin June 26, 2018 and Medina July 26, 2018.
Ero Louis Medina
