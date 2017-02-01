Three People Arrested after missing Kentucky rental car found traveling on I-24 in Coffee County
The trio were traveling in a 2017 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen out of Kentucky where a fake credit card was allegedly used to rent the vehicle. Estimated value of the vehicle was approximately $22,500.
Galbreath and Andrews were charged with theft of property and bond was set at $100,000 each and Lamons was charged with theft of property and driving on revoked/suspended license. His bond was set at $101,500. All three will appear in Coffee County court on March 28, 2017.