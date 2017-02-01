«

Three People Arrested after missing Kentucky rental car found traveling on I-24 in Coffee County

Catina Nykiesha Galbreath… All photos provided by the CCSD

On Tuesday three subjects were in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 24 westbound near the 116-mile marker by Tennessee Highway Patrolman Donnie Clark. Catina Nykiesha Galbreath age 19 of Lithia Springs GA, Rani Josephine Andrews 18 of Douglasville GA were passengers and the driver was Demetrius Edward Lamons age 22 of Marietta, GA.

Rani Josephine Andrews


The trio were traveling in a 2017 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen out of Kentucky where a fake credit card was allegedly used to rent the vehicle. Estimated value of the vehicle was approximately $22,500.

Demetrius Edward Lamons

Galbreath and Andrews were charged with theft of property and bond was set at $100,000 each and Lamons was charged with theft of property and driving on revoked/suspended license. His bond was set at $101,500. All three will appear in Coffee County court on March 28, 2017.