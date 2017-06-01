Three people facing Drug Charges and More after Traffic Stop
Alexis Lorraine Lang age 22 of Allie Boyton Rd Manchester along with Kendale Isaiah Welborn age 20 of East Warren St Tullahoma and two juveniles were also in the vehicle. The warrant goes on to say that Phillips gave Smith permission to search the car. Allegedly officers found inside a white powdery substance, set of scales, several clear plastic baggies, a pipe and seven counterfeit $100 bills.
All three adults were charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, schedule II drug violation, criminal simulation and adult contributing to delinquency of a minor. Phillips was also charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bonds were set for Lang and Welborn at $11,500 each and Phillips was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $26,500. All three are scheduled for court on June 22, 2017.