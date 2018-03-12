Three People Die in Cannon County Crash

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning along Highway 96 in Cannon County.
The fatal crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. at Cooper Hollow Road.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a car driven by Joshua Harris, 35, of Murfreesboro was traveling east on Highway 96 when his car crossed over the center line and collided with another car driven by Taylor Burrow, 25, of Murfreesboro.
The two drivers were killed along with Dakota Franks, 26, of Savannah, a passenger in Burrow’s car.
The THP crash report said alcohol could have played a role. (WKRN-TV)
