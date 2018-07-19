Three People Charged with Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Burglary
33 year-old Amber D. Chambers, 47 year-old Herman L. Williams and Herbert Isom age 39 allegedly made entry into the residence and held the victim against his will. Reed says in his report that while in the residence the subjects took numerous items and money that didn’t belong to them. The victim was allegedly assaulted by the three people while inside the home.
Williams and Isom were arrested earlier this week and Chambers was arrested early Thursday night and all three are were charged with Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Burglary by Investigator Reed, with other charges pending.