We have another update on a story we brought you late last year.
Three Tullahoma residents who are charged with kidnapping and robbing an Alabama man in November 2016 appeared in Coffee County Circuit Court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According warrants obtained by Tullahoma Police Investigator Rana Pawlowski, Katelyn Nicole Matis, 26 of Freeman Street, Tommy Wayne Wilkerson, 44, of Wheeler Street and John C. Hinkle, 30, of Circle Drive were all charged with picking up the man in Alabama and driving him to Eastgate Apartments in Tullahoma. They then allegedly kidnapped victim and removing the man’s clothes and robbing him of $320. They then placed him in pickup truck and drove him Brick Church Road in Franklin County where they put the man out. On the way to the Franklin County location they allegedly talked of killing him.
They are facing charges of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of rape.
Three people charged Kidnapping, Rape and more Plead Not Guilty
We have another update on a story we brought you late last year.