Three People Charged in Burglary Case

Three people were arrested for a burglary in the Pocahontas Road area on Feb. 20.
Arrested were Ashley Lucille Trimue, 31, of Mill Street Manchester, Brad Wade Howard, 38, Normandy Road, Normandy and Loal Jackson Carr, 30, of Ridgewood Drive, Manchester.
According to warrants, Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Clem was called to a residence on Pocahontas Road concerning a theft. Upon arrival the victim told officers that several pieces of woodworking equipment, supplies and materials were taken from his locked home. The doorframe had been broken where the thieves kicked the door in.
Officers then notified area pawn shops of the theft. A short time later Mike’s Pawn in Tullahoma notified officers that the three were in their business attempting to pawn the items taken. The three were detained until positive proof was established as to the items taken in the break in. They were then taken into custody. Several other items stolen were located in the truck that the three were riding.
Trimue was charged with theft of property, vandalism, burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $52,500. She is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 5.
Howard was charged with theft of property, vandalism, burglary, simple possession, possession of schedule II and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $56,000. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 5.
Carr was charged with theft of property, vandalism and burglary. His bond was set at $51,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 5.