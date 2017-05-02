Three People Charged after Drugs and Weapon allegedly found in their Vehicle
According to warrants, Summer Marisa Havner, 20, of Sewanee, Jeffery William Matts, 30, of Estill Springs and Tabitha Jane Delaney of Morrison were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The car that the three were riding in was stopped after they allegedly pulled in and out of the Coffee County Jail parking lot numerous times. The BMW they were riding in was stopped and the license tag on the car was for a Lincoln Continental. The driver, Havner, was cited into general session’s court for that and driving on suspended license.
Deputies say they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. The three were asked to step out of the vehicle and deputies searched the car and found a backpack in the back seat of the car that contained 3.42 grams of marijuana as well as small bags and digital scales. Also in the car next to the bag was a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun. The magazine had 12 bullets inside it.
The three were booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $31,000.