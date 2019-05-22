Three People Arrested on Drug Related Charges

Late last week Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a residence in the Huntland area, due to a complaint of people using meth in the immediate area. Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Office investigators made contact with the owner of the residence who advised he had no knowledge of anyone being on his property. While talking to the owner law enforcement did make contact with three individuals in the shed at the rear of the residence. All three suspects exited the shed and were detained while a search of the shed revealed approximately 11 grams of what is believed to methamphetamine and various other paraphernalia. The three suspects were placed into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were booked and charged with the following:
Sybella S. Anderson of Fayetteville, TN
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $1,000 bond.
Hiram Allen Campbell of Huntland, TN
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Sell of a Schedule II $6,000 bond.
Amber Ferguson of Winchester, TN
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Sell of a Schedule II $5,000 bond.
All suspects have a court date set for Monday September 9th, 2019 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Participating in the investigation were; Inv. George Dyer, Sgt. Chris Guess, Deputy Adam Smith, Deputy Jason Brockman and Inv. Jamie Cox with Winchester Police.