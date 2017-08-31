Three Men Facing Several Charges after Long Investigation

Moore County Criminal Investigators Shane Taylor and Mike Rainey have been working several burglaries, auto thefts, and theft of property complaints involving several cases in Moore and Franklin Counties.
On May 09, 2017 in the early morning hours, Deputy Jerod Bradford observed a truck spinning out in a crop field on Chapel Rd. in Moore County. Once Deputy Bradford approached, he noticed a small primer colored car sitting idle in the roadway, as they were watching the truck in the field. Once the deputy initiated his emergency lights, the car sped away in the opposite direction, as well as the truck. Deputy Bradford turned around and gave pursuit. The car was never found, but the driver of the truck lost control, and wrecked the truck into a tree at the intersection of Davenport and Essie Cleek. The driver fled and was not caught at the time. Deputy Bradford determined the truck was stolen from the scene of a burglary in Franklin County.
On May 11, 2017 Deputy Shaun Sherrill took a report of a stolen vehicle on Price Hollow Road. The suspects involved in the case also allegedly burglarized a business and made away with items totaling over $2,500.
On June 3rd, 2017, the vehicle was recovered abandoned and vandalized in a field in the edge of Franklin County off Rock Creek Road.
On June 21, 2017 Deputy Sherrill and Detective Taylor responded to a burglary and theft on Fergus Lane in Moore County. Officers spoke to multiple victims stating several thousand dollars of items were stolen. A neighboring property owner came to the scene and reported that his vehicle had also been burglarized and several things were taken.
More information was received of another burglary in Franklin County near the Fergus Lane, Moore County incident. A vehicle was stolen and was recovered in the same location as the Moore County stolen vehicle a few weeks earlier.
After tips, and other evidence, Detective Taylor was able to find some stolen property from one of the Moore County burglaries, as well as property from Franklin County burglaries.
On Friday August 25th, 2017, a Moore County Grand Jury heard evidence and returned a True Bill on the suspects.
On Wednesday (August 30, 2017) Detective Taylor and Deputy Sherrill arrested Daniel Myers Jr. and Dakota Ridner, both of Moore County, and Jason Paton of Tullahoma.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Tullahoma Police Department for their assistance in these investigations.
Three Men Facing Several Charges after Long Investigation
