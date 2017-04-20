Three Men facing Drug Charges
According to warrants obtained by Trooper Jason Boles, a vehicle was stopped for equipment violation on I-24 at exit 114 in Manchester on April 19. When the officer made contact with the occupants he allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to warrants, the trooper found one and half pounds of marijuana in the trunk. The marijuana was separated into bags. He also found rolling papers in the vehicle.
The driver, Martravous DeJuan Broadnax, 23, of Murfreesboro was charged with having a firearm in association with a dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivery/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
His bond was set at $51,500 and is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court May 23.
Brandon M. Dotson, 24, of Murfreesboro was charged with manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
His bond was set at $41,500. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court May 23.
Another passenger in the vehicle, Ardie S. Bradley, 24, of Chattanooga, was charged with manufacturing/delivering/possession of a controlled substance, schedule II drug violation and two counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. He allegedly was in possession of ten Percocet pills. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident from May 2016 in Coffee County. Bradley is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court May 8.