Three members of the Coffee County Water Wastewater Treatment Authority have resigned, leaving the board unable to conduct business. John Hall, Don Hershman and Margaret Cunningham have all resigned. This group and two others were in charge of the Wayside Sewer System.
The next meeting of the State of Tennessee Water and Wastewater Financing Board is scheduled for March 13. The sewer system serves the area of Wayside, Country Air and Deer Range, located off Hwy 55.
On Jan. 10, the full commission supported a resolution to forgive the debt for the sewer system if a utility company agrees to assume operations of the system.
The question is who will be in charge of the Wayside Sewer System? Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell is hoping to get a resigning member to reinstate for one day so they can abolish the authority and turn the operating power over to the county government.
Three Members Resign from Coffee County Water Wastewater Treatment Authority
Three members of the Coffee County Water Wastewater Treatment Authority have resigned, leaving the board unable to conduct business. John Hall, Don Hershman and Margaret Cunningham have all resigned. This group and two others were in charge of the Wayside Sewer System.