Three Local Schools to receive Read to be Ready Summer Grant Money

Dr Candice McQueen

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced on Thursday that more than 11,000 students in 107 communities across the state will benefit from the 2017 Read to be Ready Summer Grant program, which funds educational camps that target rising first, second, and third graders who are not on grade level in reading during the critical summer months. In total, the department is awarding more than $8.5 million to 212 grant recipients throughout Tennessee.
This spring, the department received applications from nearly three-quarters of school districts across Tennessee for summer grant funding. The Tennessee Departments of Education and Human Services, with support from First Lady Crissy Haslam, have partnered to expand the Read to Be Ready Summer Grant program through an investment of $30 million over the next three years.
New Union, Hickerson and Hillsboro Elementary are the 2017 Read to be Ready summer grant recipients from Coffee County Schools.