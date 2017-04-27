Three Local Schools to receive Read to be Ready Summer Grant Money
This spring, the department received applications from nearly three-quarters of school districts across Tennessee for summer grant funding. The Tennessee Departments of Education and Human Services, with support from First Lady Crissy Haslam, have partnered to expand the Read to Be Ready Summer Grant program through an investment of $30 million over the next three years.
New Union, Hickerson and Hillsboro Elementary are the 2017 Read to be Ready summer grant recipients from Coffee County Schools.