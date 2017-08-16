July 17, 2017 on Highway 41 in Coffee County a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol received critical assistance that led to identifying the fleeing vehicle which contributed to the arrest of the felony hit and run suspect.
On Wednesday, Colonel Tracy Trott presented the Colonel’s Certificate of Excellence and a Colonel’s Challenge Coin to each of the following gentlemen who provided their assistance; Richard (RO) Adams, Josh Bradford and Danny Campbell of Like Kind Quality (LKQ) Auto Parts of Manchester. Colonel Tracy Trott stated, “Without their help, we may not have solved this case.”
The crash took place on Hwy 41 near Hillsboro. Arthur J Mantone Jr age 79 of Hillsboro was struck and killed while checking his mailbox. Mantone Jr had parked his vehicle in the driveway of his residence on Highway 41. The man then crossed Hwy 41 to check his mail and he was allegedly struck by a Mitsubishi Galant driven by Shelton G. Martin, II age 23 of Smithville.
Three Local Men Honored by the Tennessee Highway Patrol
